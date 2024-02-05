Fires in Chile leave 122 dead and more than 300 missing

SANTIAGO.- Volunteers in central Chile on Monday tried to remove charred metal, broken glass and other debris from neighborhoods devastated by the forest fires registered during the last days, while the authorities They raised the death toll to 122 . Hundreds of people are still missing.

Los fires appeared to have subsided this Monday morning after burning intensely since Friday in the eastern end of the city of Viña del Mar . Two other towns in the region of Valparaíso, Quilpe and Villa Alemana were also seriously affected, and President Gabriel Boric reported on Sunday that at least 3,000 homes had been consumed by fire in the area.

On Monday afternoon, 10 more victims were added to the death toll, bringing the total to 122, said Marisol Prado, director of Chile’s Forensic Medical Service.

Prado said many bodies were in poor condition and difficult to identify, but added that forensic personnel will take samples of genetic material from people who have reported missing relatives.

The mayor of Viña del MarMacarena Ripamonti, said at least 370 people were reported missing in the city of about 300,000 residents.

The fires devastated several neighborhoods that had been precariously built in the mountains that rise east of Viña del Mar, which is also a popular beach resort.

Schools and other public buildings in Viña del Mar and the capital, Santiago, are currently used as warehouses where people bring donations of water, food, candles and shovels for fire victims.

In Viña del Mar and the surrounding towns of Villa Alemana and Quilpé, the police asked the population that was not affected by the fires to stay in their homes so that the rescue teams can move more easily.

Hundreds of people affected by the fires returned to their homes this Monday to search through the rubble. Many said they prefer to sleep near their homes to prevent looters from seizing what little remains of their possessions or claiming the land on which their homes were built.

Source: With information from AP