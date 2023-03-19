First belt test at the end of the beginners’ course

In autumn 2022, 29 children registered for the martial arts judo.

Under the direction of Myriam Buda and Peter Delazer, with regular support from Sarah Ammann and Sabrina Wolf, the young judokas learned the techniques of falling, holding and throwing with great enthusiasm.

On March 3, 2023, the first kyu exam for seventeen of them was the culmination of a five-month beginner’s course. The tension and excitement were particularly great, but all of these young examinees were able to master the first hurdle with ease. The prospective judo fighters proudly accepted their white and yellow belts.