First Congress of Cuban Historical Memory Announced in Hialeah

MIAMI.- The Institute of Historical Memory Cuban against Totalitarianism is calling the First Congress of Cuban Historical Memory, which will take place this Saturday the 24th in Hialeah, with the participation of 16 international speakers.

The forum is scheduled at the John F. Keneddy public library, located at 190 West and 49th Street, starting at 9:00 am and closing at 4:00 pm, according to the president of that organization, Pedro Corzo.

Corzo anticipated that “we are going to have several speakers and all of them will present their vision on the tragic legacy of Cuban totalitarianism, since the dictatorship was established 65 years ago in Cuba.”

The list of speakers includes Sebastián Arcos Bergnes, Julio Estorino, Rolando Morelli, Santiago Cárdenas and Colonel (r) of the United States Army Jhonny de la Cruz, among other experts on the Cuban situation.

Within the framework of the congress, issues related to human rights, damage to Cuban regions, the island’s culture and its challenges to the regime, damage to medicine and the denaturalization of the military forces of that nation will be addressed. Caribbean, in addition to others that are part of the event’s agenda.

“The presentations that these people who are deeply knowledgeable about the damage caused by Castro to Cuba Then they will be collected in a book, which we will be publishing later,” said Corzo.

The former Cuban politician and journalist stressed that this First Congress of the Institute of Cuban Historical Memory against Totalitarianism has great significance, given that it will put into context “the tragic legacy” of an alleged revolution that has unleashed a deep crisis in the island country. .

He added that “the objective is to demonstrate the serious damage caused to the Cuban nation by the total control project promoted and enthroned on the island by a group of criminals led by the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro.”

If you are interested in participating in this forum, you can call directly at the phone number (305) 498-1714.