First Dates makes the jump to Telecinco for the first time in history

The first time that First Dates He arrived at a stairway, the world was different. Not very different, but something. It has been eight years since the format presented by Carlos Sobera He discovered himself becoming routine the first time, seating single men and women facing each other, having dinner at a table, to generally give opportunities to those who were looking for them. The range of attendees is so wide that unknown subspecies of peacocks will be needed to complete them. That’s right: always on the same chain. Four. Until now.

As anticipated The Televisero, First Dates It will be broadcast next February 14, Valentine’s Day, outside of its usual channel for the first time in its history. He will not move very far and will remain within Mediaset. The destiny of dating show It is nothing more and nothing less than the main chain of the media group: Telecinco.

Strategy and controversy

This movement will occur right in the access al prime time. That is, after the evening news. And, at the same time, it would act as a retention and prelude to the reality star of the Fuencarral chain: Temptation Island. This tandem will function as a dynamic do at the heart of one of Telecinco’s biggest crises in terms of audience records.

Although the strategy seems as evident as it is effectiveThere has been no shortage of critical voices on social networks. Although many celebrate a specific change that they consider good for the format to change its scene, causing many to return with Sobera a Cuatro the next dayThere are also quite a few followers of the program who see this change in the list as a betrayal of the most loyal viewers.

In one way or another, what seems certain, this maneuver reveals the consideration that the group has for First Dates. And it is no wonder: it is one of Cuatro’s greatest assets and, on many occasions, responsible for Mediaset’s second company surpassing Telecinco. As if that were not enough, since its premiere, back in 2016, it has not stopped gaining followers. It not only maintains itself, but grows. And the world has changed since its first release. Not much, but something.