First images of Asus’ new gaming phone revealed

A Asus has already announced that it will officially present the next ‘gaming’ phone – named ROG Phone 7 – on April 13th but, apparently, we won’t have to wait for this day to get to know the device.

This is because the Abhishek Yadav’s Twitter page shared what appear to be the first images of the device. In addition to the ‘branding’ of the ROG Phone line, this device has a design very similar to previous models, and it is even possible to see a rear camera with three sensors.

There are even rumors that the ROG Phone 7 may have a second Ultimate model that, apparently, will be a more powerful top of the range.

