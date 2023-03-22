First images of “Captain America 4”: Anthony Mackie follows the legacy of Chris Evans

Two years after the premiere of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Anthony Mackie follow the legacy of Chris Evans in “Captain America: New World Order“, the fourth film in the saga that began in 2011 with “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) and continued with “Captain America: Winter Soldier” (2014) and “Captain America: Civil War” (2016).

The recordings began this month in Atlanta in the United States, a context in which the medium Just Jaredrevealed the first images that see Mackie in the skin of Sam Wilson.

Wilson appeared for the first time in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English and as the set of series and films connected to each other is known) in the 2014 film where he slowly revealed his transformation as Falcon. With the end of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), Captain Steve Rogers gave him his shield, which accompanied the final evolution of the character in the series that he shared with Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) para Disney+.

As for the cast, we will see the debut of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (played by the late actor William Hurt), Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader and the return of Danny Ramirez like, Joaquin Torres who will take his legacy as The Falcon.

Following the release schedule, “Captain America: New World Order” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. While this year Phase 5 continues with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels”, in terms of movies.

It should be remembered that Marvel Studios is going through the significant departure of the Argentine executive and producer, victoria alonso -who was also in charge of “Argentina, 1985”- one of the central personalities of the board of directors and who also mobilized the representation of various characters on screen.