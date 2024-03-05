First images of Kate Middleton since her hospitalization

Kate Middleton She has been one of the protagonists in the media for almost two months. It all came as a result of her sudden hospital admission, which has been kept away from the spotlight by the British royal house, who were forced to issue an official statement about her state of health, noting that she had to undergo an abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned surgery on her abdominals. The operation was successful and he is expected to remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue his recovery, they said.

A situation that they have maintained in the strictest privacy, until now. This very Monday it saw the light the first image of Kate Middleton since her hospitalization. A significant image, since his operation has been full of unknowns, which have been immortalized by the agency. Backgridspecialized in photographs of celebrities, and which the journalist and expert on the British Royal Family has shared on her social networks, Eugenia Garavani.

In the photographs you can see how The Princess of Wales is in the passenger seat, while to her right is her mother, Carole, who is driving. an Audi brand vehicle in the area around Windsor Castle, where he resides.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s health remains a mystery. Media outlets around the world have ventured to talk about the possible difficulties that she may have gone through due to her intervention, from a coma to a hysterectomy, among other things.

The British Royal Family stops the rumors

Some rumors that have been put to rest by the Royal Family with a statement, indicating that the princess continues to recover favorably: Kensington Palace made clear in January the recovery times for the princess and we will only provide meaningful updates. That guide remains, they added recently.