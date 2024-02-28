First images of Marta, Edmundo Arrocet’s girlfriend, 28 years old

The late María Teresa Campos had already said it on the cover of the magazine Hola!: Just because Edmundo is over doesn’t mean the world is over. And the world did not end after their breakup, it continued to spin, there was even talk of a romance Arrocet Mustache with one of the journalist’s enemies, Brbara Rey. And today the magazine Ten minutes takes to its cover some images of the comedian with Marta, his new partner.

The photographs correspond to the weekend of love that the lovebirds enjoyed in London, where they met. AND They are especially striking due to the age difference that is perceived between the two: almost half a century.

Ms informacin The former partner of the late María Teresa Campos has once again responded to the criticism he receives from the journalist’s plan.

And it is that Marta is barely 28 years old and the Chilean comedian, who was convicted in his day of being a bagamist for being married in two different countries and with different women, He has already turned 74 years old and this year it will be three quarters of a century.

Without obstacles

However, the 46 years of difference between the couple do not seem to be an obstacle to their love. In fact, as the aforementioned publication tells on its first page, the comedian, who had not met a stable partner since he broke off his romance with María Teresa Campos, He has already been introduced to his new girlfriend’s parents..

It is also known that Marta is of Polish origin and of British nationality. According to Diez Minutos, she will be well positioned, like the Malaga journalist in hers, since She is a senior official in the energy sector.

Both They’ve been out for about eight months. and little else is known about this relationship, which the comedian had already boasted about in recent times in the interviews he has been giving since the death of María Teresa Campos, in which he especially attacked the daughters of the former queen of the mornings of television.