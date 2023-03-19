First Mother’s Day without the Queen: Royals share pictures

tz stars

Commemorated with a photo of his deceased mother: King Charles. © Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

Queen Elizabeth has been dead for half a year. For the first Mother’s Day without the monarch, her son shares a picture on Twitter. Other members of the royal family also showed pictures of the occasion.

London – With a photograph of King Charles III. (74) and his mother reminded the British royals on Twitter on the first Mother’s Day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In the picture, as a young boy, Charles is standing on his mother’s lap.

Next to it is a photo of his wife Queen Camilla (75) as an adult woman with her mother. Queen Elizabeth II died last September at the age of 96. Camilla’s mother, Rosalind Shand, died in 1994 at the age of 72.

“To all mothers everywhere, and to those who are missing their mothers today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a very special Mother’s Day,” the post read. In Great Britain, Mother’s Day was already celebrated on Sunday (March 19), in Germany it falls on May 14 this year.

Prince William (40) and Princess Kate (41) also published a picture on Twitter for Mother’s Day. It features Kate and the couple’s three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, sitting in a tree. In another photo, Princess Kate holds her youngest son Louis in her arms. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” it said. dpa