First possible Apple headset leak: a lot of fuss about a few cables

Electronic components said to be destined for Apple’s first mixed reality headset offer a possible first taste of Apple’s biggest debut in many years. Above all, the hype around the pictures shows, but also how big the hype is about the US company’s planned entry into the virtual world business. It would be the first time that anything of the long-supposed headset can be seen at all.

The photos were from a protected Twitter account from whose owner claims to live in Singapore. “Mr. White”, as he calls himself, has repeatedly appeared in recent years with pictures of components and possible prototypes. Since a significant number of these leaks actually later showed components built into Apple devices, it is likely a person who has access to factories where Apple has its hardware assembled and also tests the manufacturing beforehand.

Leaked image of an alleged part of the Apple headset (Image: Mr. White on Twitter)

Apple can remain calm

In Cupertino, however, the “first leak” is more likely to cause a shrug and a tired smile than worry that the big surprise has burst. You can see curved parts and ribbon cables that are shaped to connect the left and right sides of the headset. You can also see a kind of sensor or camera, of which, according to the rumors known so far, there should be a number in the headset. Some commenters who are familiar with the innards of Apple’s devices noted that at least one of the parts shown could also be from a first-generation HomePod. It would not be unusual if well-known components were also used in new products.

For now, the components should further stimulate the imagination. In February it was said that Apple was currently planning to reveal the secret at the WWDC developer conference. It should be the beginning of a whole series of products that could follow in the next few years. “Reality Pro”, the assumed name, will cost around 3000 US dollars. “Reality One” and real AR glasses are to follow later, devices that are supposed to meet the taste of the masses. However, the first headset is of particular importance because developers could already use it to program apps. In the last few weeks there have been more rumors, including about the product decisions at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.

















