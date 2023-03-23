First Previews: How good is the next Lord of the Rings game?

It doesn’t often happen that a German developer and publisher takes a global brand under his wing to develop an internationally acclaimed game for PC and consoles. And therefore what is likely to happen on May 25, 2023 will happen can certainly be regarded as historic for the German games industry. Then the action adventure appears The Lord Rings: Gollum for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version is delayed.

How good is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (buy now ) should be an eagerly awaited game, at least among fantasy fans, in the year 2023, which is already not lacking in highlights. The German publisher and developer Daedelic Entertainment took Tolkien’s novel as a basis and knitted an action-adventure that lets us control one of the most popular antagonists of the War of the Ring.

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum we experience a kind of prequel to the film trilogy by Peter Jackson and the books penned by JRR Tolkien. However, the game is an independent work that, according to the developer, is more based on the novels than the movies. However, the first trailer of the game from 2023 caused disillusionment. Outdated graphics, disturbing character designs and stiff animations evoked more malice than enthusiasm.

First Previews – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum played

A few postponements and two and a half years later, however, a lot seems to have happened. First Previews of the international press draw a thoroughly positive picture of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. So certified IGN the project make a good first impression so that you don’t jump right back into the game Mount Doom fire want to throw.

Gamerant surrenders a little more reserved, because you haven’t been able to try out all the gameplay mechanics yet. Next to the Schleich elements becomes the split personality between Smeagol and Gollum apparently an important role in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum play. That’s an interesting feature, but the fact that the events are already pre-determined by the books might help the choices of the player seem irrelevant.

The One Ring praises the talent, passion and deep respect with which Daedelic captures the lore of JRR Tolkien in the game. The moral system, which depicts the inner turmoil of the eponymous anti-hero, definitely arouses curiosity and makes you want more. MMORPG raises the visual style of the game extremely positive and describes Daedelic’s decision to choose Gollum as the main character of the game as “perfect”.

All in all, the German development studio seems to have made a good impression on the international gaming press thanks to the unusual morale system and the lovingly and atmospherically designed game world. The interest in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is awakened. The first previews and hands-ons fell with it far more positive than the first trailer suggested two and a half years ago.