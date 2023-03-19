First shipment from the Port of Santa Fe with the intervention of the Migration Office

The government of the province, through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Services and Habitat, successfully completed the first shipment of grains destined for Uruguay, which was carried out with the intervention of the new office of the National Directorate of Migrations installed in Santa Fe.

In this regard, the president of the Administrative Entity of the Port of Santa Fe, Carlos Arese, assured that “This is another step that consolidates the reactivation of the Port of Santa Fewhich is fully operational both in its Agrograneles Terminal, and in Containers and Fuel”.

In addition, he added that “from Agrograneles we ship 6,200 tons of broken corn, which were loaded in a convoy of four barges, bound for Uruguay and which had for the first time, since the reactivation of the Port, the intervention of the National Directorate of Migrations. This will allow the different agro-export operations to be carried out with greater agility and always with due control.”

For her part, the province’s Federal Management Secretary, Candelaria González del Pino, stressed that “based on Governor Omar Perotti’s request, and as a result of joint work between the Minister of Government, Celia Arena; the National Director of Migrations, Florencia Carignano; and the Federal Management Secretariat, the first shipment was completed destined for export, where the respective immigration procedures for the crew were carried out by the Migration Office of the city of Santa Fe”.

In turn, the Secretary of Foreign Trade, Germán Burcher, stated that “with the intervention of the migration office in Santa Fe, for the first time in an export that leaves from the Port, a line of work is marked, which has to do with the configuration of all the services that are required to support foreign trade These are advances that are taking place to gain competitiveness in the exports that leave from our Santa Fe port, and marks a clear policy of this management that seeks that every day more SMEs in the territory export”.

It should be remembered that during this month, the local port witnessed major operations and cargo movements. At the beginning of March, the transfer of 4,800 tons of steel plates began, imported by the company Haizea SICA, based in Esperanza, which will be used as input for the manufacture of wind towers.

Said special cargo operation arrived at the Barca “Bagual” which makes the La Plata-Santa Fe route biweekly, ensuring compliance with the entry and exit of containers at the Terminal, reactivated and put into operation in December 2021.

On the other hand, last Monday, March 13, an important cargo and logistics activity operation was completed, through the arrival on the ship “Bold”of road machines from the company Semisa Construcciones SA coming from the Port of Montevideo, after having completed a work that they were carrying out in the neighboring country.

From the Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Services and Habitat, it was reported that the machinery was unloaded in recent days at the Container Beach of the local Port, involving significant logistics activitytaking into account that, in parallel, operations are carried out in all the terminals.

Carlos Arese, stated that “this is further proof of the optimal state of the available infrastructure and the versatility that the port has to receive different types of cargo, whether through containers, in bulk, or with special cargo -steel sheets like a few days ago- or, as on this occasion, road machines that challenge us given the need for different logistical movements,” he explained.

“After unloading, some machines will go to the free zone of San Luis and others, as confirmed by the Secretary of Companies and Public Services, Carlos Maina, will be destined for the works of the San Javier-San Cristóbal-Ceres-Tostado aqueduct, near to start,” Arese explained.