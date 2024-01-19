FIU approves construction of CasaCuba after receiving a donation of $10 million

The Florida International University (FIU) announced the construction of the new CasaCuba building, after receiving a donation of $10 million from Benjamin Leon Jr.founder of León Medical Centers.

“With this gift, our history lives on for generations to come. Like many exiles, my family had to start over and we achieved it all through hard work and perseverance. It is a great privilege to be able to contribute to the preservation and propagation of this part of American history,” León said.

The philanthropic gesture aims to ensure the conservation and interpretation of the culture and traditions of Cuban exiles.

The donation was officially announced this Thursday on the main campus of FIUwith the participation of important personalities from science and culture in Florida.

Among the best-known faces were the artists Willy Chirino y Emilio Estefanwho maintain a close friendship with León and close relations with FIU.

The president of FIU, Kenneth A. Jessellexpressed his gratitude to León for the largest contribution to date to CasaCuba, recognizing his relevance within the Cuban-American community.

“We are honored to have Benjamín share in this ambitious project that will help preserve Cuban culture, and specifically the contributions of Cuban Americans, for generations to come,” Jessell said.

Benjamin Leon Jr. He arrived in Miami after the Castros came to power in Cuba. He was only 16 years old, and is currently a recognized doctor and businessman in the United States. He expressed his excitement at strengthening the history of the exiles in Florida.

The future building is valued at 40 million dollars. It will be established as a nucleus of cultural and educational expression, promoting the exchange of ideas and knowledge of the Cuban impact on the southern state.

It will consist of a 43,000 square foot space, equipped with cutting-edge technology, housing exhibitions, classrooms and other academic resources, with the opening scheduled for 2027.

Lydia Betancourt Spaceexecutive director of CasaCuba, highlighted Mr. León’s vision and the importance of supporting the mission of this institution as an emotional enclave for those who have experienced exile.

Benjamín León, whose voice has resonated in the exile community since the 1960s, has also significantly supported other institutions in the field of health and education in Miami.

Mario Murgadopresident of the CasaCuba Advisory Board, highlighted the building as a symbol of gratitude towards the United States and an inspiration for the Cuban community and its future.

Another Cuban-American family that made an important contribution to the CasaCuba project is that of Jorge Masone of the most prominent business leaders in the United States, who left a donation of $5 million in 2021.

Also the Knight Foundation awarded a two million dollar grant for this important cultural project in Miami.