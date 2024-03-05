Five dead after small plane crashes

NASHVILLE A small, single-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon near an interstate highway in Nashville, Tennessee, just a few miles from the airport it was trying to reach for an emergency landing, according to authorities. All five people on board died.

The pilot made an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport around 7:40 p.m., reported having engine trouble, and received the green light to make an emergency landing, said Don Aaron, a Metropolitan Police spokesman. from Nashville. Shortly after, the pilot radioed that the aircraft would not be able to reach the airport.

The vehicle caught fire when it crashed into a grassy median next to Interstate 40, behind a Costco. The crash site, west of the city, was about 4.8 kilometers (3 miles) from the airport.

“It appears everyone on board died,” Aaron said.

Police later said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that five people had died. The US Federal Aviation Administration had personnel on site and the National Transportation Safety Board expected to arrive on Tuesday, the statement added.

Authorities were also working to determine where the plane came from.

There were no injuries to motorists on the highway, Nashville fire spokeswoman Kendra Loney said. No vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.

