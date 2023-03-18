Five Foods a Longevity Expert Eats Every Day

Dr. Mark Hyman, who says his biological age is 20 years younger than his real age, has given a list of five foods he eats every day.

Food is an extremely important factor for longevity. A healthy and balanced diet, made up of nutritious and varied foods, can help prevent chronic diseases and even some types of cancer.

In addition, it can improve immunity, reduce inflammation, and provide essential nutrients for the proper functioning of the body, which can help maintain good health and contribute to a longer, healthier life.

Dr. Mark Hyman is a longevity expert with over 286,000 followers on TikTok. The 63-year-old man says he has a biological age 20 years younger than your actual age. The expert achieves this thanks to his daily habits and diet.

Best-selling author of “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Hyman recently highlighted five foods he eats every day. In a video published on TikTok, the doctor says that these foods guarantee him “a long and healthy life”.

cruciferous vegetables

The name is verbose, but these vegetables have extraordinary benefits. They have phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals and fibers, important nutrients for the proper functioning of the body. The best known are the broccoli, although there is a long list of them such as arugula, brussels sprouts, cauliflower or cabbage.

Oil

Fortunately, most Portuguese already use olive oil on a daily basis in their diet. Among other things, olive oil has properties anti-inflammatory, prevents cardiovascular disease, lowers cholesterol and lowers the risk of diabetes. “Good fats are good for you,” says Hyman.

Dry fruits

Dried fruits such as walnuts, cashews It is almonds, have been associated with areduced risk of diabetes, improving health and life expectancy. Hyman points out that they are high in fiber, making people feel fuller and more energetic for longer.

Red fruits

Berries are known for their high content of iron and potassium, making them one of the most effective food groups in preventing various diseases. Among the most important and most fatal, the cardiovascular disease prevention and the reduced risk of various types of cancer. These fruits contain a large number of antioxidants and phytochemicals, which can “turn on longevity pathways,” says Hyman.

Green Tea

While not technically a food, green tea cannot fail in Hyman’s everyday life. Green tea has several health benefits, believed to help prevent various types of cancer, heart disease and diabetesin addition to promote weight loss and improve physical and mental disposition.