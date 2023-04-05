Five more names confirmed for Vodafone Paredes de Coura

O Vodafone Paredes de Coura is increasingly crowded, and the organization announced this Wednesday five more names for the poster of the summer festival, whose 30th edition takes place in August this year.

The festival then confirmed the presence of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Sofia Kourtesis DJ Set, MADMADMAD, The Last Dinner Party and Antal.

The English punk group Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes was confirmed for the first day, where Yo La Tengo, Jessie Ware and Dry Cleaning are already confirmed.

The main names already confirmed at Vodafone Paredes de Coura are New Zealand singer Lorde, who will close this year’s edition, as well as rapper Little Simz and The Walkmen.

The rest of the lineup is made up of Wilco, Fever Ray, Loyle Corner, Explosions in The Sky, Yung Lean, Sleaford Mods, Black Midi, DOMi & JD BECK, Tim Bernardes, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Kenny Beats, Sudan Archives, Lee Fields , Kokoroko, Desire, Snail Mail, Squid, Special Interest, Ascendant Vierge, Les Savy Fav, Julie, Yin Yin, Calibro 35, Thus Love, Joe Unknown, A Garota Não, Evols, Chinaskee, indignue Nuno Lopes.

General passes for the summer festival are available at the usual places for €120. Daily tickets are set at 60 euros.

