Five newcomers & four returnees: Flick’s first DFB squad after the World Cup

On the way to the home European Championship in 2024, Hansi Flick is testing some new faces in the national team. Kevin Schade, Josha Vagnoman, Marius Wolf, Felix Nmecha and Mërgim Berisha are there for the first time.

There are also returnees: Timo Werner and Florian Wirtz missed the World Cup injured and are now back in the squad. Emre Can experienced a resurgence at Borussia Dortmund and gets a first chance under Flick. In addition, Bernd Leno is back.

DFB: Can is back too

The three oldest players from the World Cup squad are not involved. Manuel Neuer is injured, Ilkay Gündogan became a father yesterday and Thomas Müller was not nominated to give younger players more opportunities.

In addition, Flick surprisingly does without the regular World Cup defenders Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger as well as Leroy Sané, who recently lost his regular place at Bayern.

The DFB squad

Tor: Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (FC Fulham)

Defense: Marius Wolf, Nico Schlotterbeck (both Borussia Dortmund), Christian Günter, Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Armel Bella-Kotchap (FC Southampton), Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig). )

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala (all Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Felix Nmecha

Attack: Kevin Schade (FC Brentford), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg), Kai Havertz (FC Chelsea), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)