Five people detained on suspicion of involvement in the Kalmar murder

According to the police, the suspects were arrested after police operations in Norway and Stockholm.

– After the weekend’s operations in Oslo and Stockholm, a total of thirteen suspects are now under arrest or in custody for involvement in the wave of violence that hit Kalmar in 2022. The murders have connections to an ongoing conflict between criminal groups, says District Attorney Johan Henningsson, who leads a number of the preliminary investigations.

Four of the suspects are men between 20 and 25 years old, one is a woman in her 25s. The five people are suspected of complicity in crimes such as murder, incitement to murder, attempted murder, preparation for murder, and serious weapons offences.

The crimes in which the five suspects are said to be involved occurred in January 2022, August 2022, December 2022 and January 2023.