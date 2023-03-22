Five stars for the Wolfurt gymnastics association

The traditional club will also be rewarded with the Turnsport Austria seal of quality in 2023.

For the second time in a row, the Turnerschaft Wolfurt received from Turnsport Austria, the official specialist representation for gymnastics, Gymnastics, The trampoline jump, acrobatics, Aerobic and Parkour in Austria, the award in the form of a five-star seal of approval. The club, which has over 700 active members, is one of the top sports clubs in Austria. Among other things, the sports offer, the national and international successes in competitive and high-performance sports, the competence in the exercise and sports offer with certified trainers as well as the existing infrastructure including equipment of the sports facilities are evaluated. In order to receive the coveted award, 100 points are required; the Wolfurt gymnastics association was awarded 403 points this year.

And that this award is absolutely deserved was shown by the gymnasts last weekend at the Hofsteigturnfest in Egg. With 23 of 28 possible podium places, the club members cleared up a lot in the area of ​​artistic gymnastics at district level. Two silver medals and five third places in the popular sports program Turn10 complemented the successful participation. The fans of the Wolfurt Gymnastics Association can look forward to the next competitions, such as the Zimmermann Cup for men in artistic gymnastics on April 29 in Hohenems or the Team Championships for women in artistic gymnastics on April 30 in Dornbirn.