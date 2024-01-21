Five trends from Paris Men’s Fashion Week

PARS.- From collections with and for sports stars to bags for all tastes, these are some of the trends of the Men’s Fashion Week for autumn and winter 2024/2025 in Paris.

“The less there is, the more it is appreciated, without it being boring,” explained journalist Matthieu Bobard Delire, from the magazine Ellefor the AFP.

This minimalism arises naturally from the macro trend of 2023, the quiet luxury or discreet luxury, sober fashion without fanfare or logos.

Simplification gives rise to legible, simple lines, with strong cuts, in the style of Tom Ford in the 1990s.

The classic suit is shortened for Dior, becoming a short that is worn mid-calf, preferably with very high stockings or socks.

The tones are again very earthy: chocolate, beige, grey, black and navy.

Modern Cowboy

Pharrell Williams’ show for Louis Vuitton, a tribute to the world of the West and indigenous people, has confirmed the reintroduction of the cowboy style into the wardrobe.

The pieces are already appearing in the collections of other designers, such as Dries van Noten or Kenzo, confirming that a wave could flood the stores

Denim, suede, leather and embroidery in profusion.

To avoid disguise and cultural appropriation, the denim is embroidered, the fringed jacket is mixed with brighter tones, the Rocky Mountain cowboy boot is highlighted with an elegant gold spur, and the bow tie, at the same time. sheriff style, appears in apparently unrelated sets.

Text message

“Stop Forever”, “Bohme”, “I will not stay silent” “Who killed Bambi?”: messages, sometimes humorous, sometimes incomprehensible, appear written on the back of clothing, especially jackets.

Kidill uses them in homage to the punk and then grunge aesthetics of Walter Van Beirendonck to connect with the younger generations, others simply to claim the house brand (Kidsuper).

Parades for sports stars

It is a trend that is becoming established in ready-to-wear fashion weeks: designing very youthful collections with the collaboration of athletes from all horizons.

Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho walks for the American brand Kidsuper.

The Japanese Mihara Yasuhiro brought out cheerleaders with pompoms and the Paris logo, in a clear guide to the 2024 summer Olympic Games in the French capital.

Louis Vuitton recently signed basketball star LeBroy James, and his friend Pharrell Williams combined his style western with some pieces clearly aimed at a sports-loving audience.

At parades like Kidsuper’s, friends and family of basketball or American football stars are in the audience.

The man does not leave without his bag

No man goes out without his bag on the catwalks.

Whether as a fanny pack at chest height, croissant type below the armpit, assuming its feminine side.

Or huge leather or braided wool bags for master leatherworkers (Loewe, Herms). Fisherman’s hat for Kenzo. Or fanny pack for Dior. Or in the form of small dinosaurs that can even be hung from the waist, according to the Japanese Mihara Yasuhiro.

FUENTE: AFP