Fixed field of participants for song contest

The field of participants for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest has been determined. With Armenia and most recently Georgia, the last two of the 37 competing nations presented their songs just in time. The fan community now knows what they will be up against in Liverpool between May 9th and 13th. It has been clear since March 8 that the Austrian women’s duo Teya & Salena will perform the song “Who the Hell Is Edgar?”.

Sweden has recently attracted a lot of attention with the final of the popular Melodifestivalen as an elimination format, after all Loreen, the Swedish Song Contest winner from 2012 (“Euphoria”), emerged as a candidate again, with “Tattoo” as a fixed climber placed in the final applies. The 39-year-old represents her country in the 1st semi-final on May 9th – seen in this way an advantage for the Austrian candidates, who will step into the ring on May 11th. But in this second semi-final with 16 countries there is one more than in semi-final number one.

In the case of semi-finals, only the audience decides

In any case, ten countries each from the two preliminary rounds will advance to the final, which is scheduled for May 13 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. One innovation this year is that in the semi-finals there is no longer a jury to decide on the final tickets, but only the audience has a say.

As always, the five major donor countries Germany, France, Spain, Great Britain and Italy are already set for the final. Added to this is the Ukraine as last year’s winners. Finally, in Turin 2022, the band Kalush Orchestra prevailed against the competition with the title “Stefania”. Due to the Russian war against the Ukraine, the competition is not taking place this year in the actual winning country, but in Great Britain, which as the second-placed nation stood in for the attacked colleagues. Liverpool has chosen “United By Music” as the motto of the competition this year.