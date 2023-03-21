Fixed term: how much do I earn if I deposit $10,000, $50,000 or $100,000 with the new rate of 78% per annum | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 21, 2023 | 12:15 p.m.

With inflation running at 6.6% per month according to the latest INDEC data corresponding to last February, the fight between inflation and interest rates became tougher. The reference rate for monetary policy and the floor for returns that banks must pay to retail savers for 30-day fixed-term deposits was raised to an annual nominal 78% last week, after six months of immobility. Fixed-term returns, which until a few days ago were 75% per year, were able to outperform inflation between last November and January, but lost in February.

In this context, it is convenient to take into account what is the result of placing a fixed-term sum in the main banks of the country, how much can be obtained in interest and how these results compare with the depreciation suffered by the peso due to the accelerated advance of the level price overview.

What is the interest on a 30-day fixed term?

Since last Friday, the Central Bank has forced banks to pay 78% annual nominal deposits for one month. This exclusive figure for 30-day fixed-term deposits for individuals and for less than $10 million implies a direct return of 6.41% in 30 days. In other words, a result below the inflation rate for February and slightly above the expectation of 6.3% that the BCRA collected for January in its monthly survey.

In foreign exchange terms, the interest rate – at least so far – has fared much better against the dollar than in its tussle with inflation. The free dollar, at $386 for sale, has barely advanced 11.8% so far this year, well below the 12.7% yield of two months of a term placement and the 19.65% that will accumulate at the end of March.

Given the inflation expectations for the coming months, the interest rate on fixed-term deposits will have more difficulties in beating the rise in prices, at least immediately. According to the Survey of Market Expectations with which the Central Bank consults fifty specialists regarding its forecasts for the main macroeconomic variables, the March data that INDEC will publish this month is expected to be 6.3% -practically tied with the new monthly rate of the fixed term- and that the data for April remains below the returns on deposits by marking 5.9% percent.

With the nominal annual rate of 78%, however, the yield in pesos has a better chance of pushing inflation over longer terms. This is because in effective annual terms, the fixed term today pays a yield of 113.2 percent. Or a yield of 110.78% reached in 360 days with fixed terms of one month, successive, for twelve consecutive placements. As long as, of course, with each new deposit both the initial capital and the interest that are being collected are reinvested and not a single peso is withdrawn.

So, the yields of the fixed terms have the possibility of beating inflation in the medium term, although in a very adjusted way. But what does that mean in terms of nominal returns? How much can be obtained in terms of results measured in pesos by placing savings in these types of deposits?

How much do you give me for $10,000 in a fixed term?

A 30-day fixed term for $10,000, with the current rate of 78%, returns 10,641.10 pesos once the term has expired. That is, the $10,000 of initial capital plus $641.10 of interest. In annual terms, twelve consecutive fixed terms in which principal and interest are reinvested each time, returns $21,078.33 after 360 days (assuming that the rate remains stable throughout that period).

How much do you give me for $50,000 pesos in a fixed term?

A 30-day fixed term for $50,000, with the current rate of 78%, returns 53,205.48 pesos once the term has expired. That is, the $50,000 of initial capital plus $3,205.48 of interest. In annual terms, twelve consecutive fixed terms in which principal and interest are reinvested each time, return $105,391.67 after 360 days (assuming that the rate remains stable).

How much do you give me for $100,000 pesos in a fixed term?

In the same way, if the initial capital were $100,000, after 30 days of placement the result that would be obtained would be 106,410.96 pesos. In one year, reinvesting both capital and interest each month, the result would amount to 210,783.34 pesos.

How much did he earn if I put 1 million in a fixed term?

On the other hand, if the initial capital were $1,000,000, after 30 days of placement the result that would be obtained would be 1,064,109.59 pesos. In one year, reinvesting both capital and interest each month, the result would amount to 2,107,833.40 pesos, adding capital and interest.

What is the fixed term rate today?

Currently, traditional 30-day fixed terms for individuals and for no more than $10 million pay an annual nominal rate of 78%, which becomes 113.2% in effective annual terms or 110.78% in twelve consecutive fixed terms (this number is less than the effective annual rate because there is a difference of 5 days between the length of one year and twelve 30-day fixed terms).