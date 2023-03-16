Fixed term: the Central Bank raised the interest rate due to higher inflation, how much do you pay now?

The fixed term was losing compared to the monthly inflation of February and also compared to the forecast for March and April. how much do you pay now

Pressured by higher-than-expected inflation data, this Thursday the The Central Bank raised the reference interest rate by about 3 percentage pointswhich directly impacts the fixed termalthough it is a figure that does not quite compensate for the price increase that occurred last February and that economists consider that it can be registered in March and April.

In short, the BCRA increased the nominal annual rate (TNA) of reference that pays a traditional fixed term and the Leliqs from the previous 75% to 78%, a figure that is equivalent to an Annual Effective Rate (TEA) of 113.2%.

The TEA is obtained by permanently renewing a traditional fixed term every 30 days, both the initial capital and the interest earned each month, for a whole year.

In other words, a rate that exceeds the consumer price index (CPI) expected by economists for the whole of this year, which according to the latest Survey of Market Expectations (REM) is around 100%. At the same time, the The monetary authority decided that the rates of passes and credit cards remain unchanged. The same measure applies to the productive investment line.

In this way, the traditional fixed term now yields 6.41% in 30 days, a rate that continues to be negative compared to February inflation, which INDEC published days ago was 6.6%.

The accumulated year-on-year inflation shows that in the last 12 months the price rise was 102.5%. A figure that is located below the effective annual rate (TEA) paid by a bank placement, which is 107%. Therefore, in this period it remains positive.

It should be remembered that last January the official inflation registered was 6%, and in previous months it was lower than this level, so 30-day placements were a good deal for savers. But with the inflation data for February, the “equation” changed and pressure was placed on the Central Bank to adjust the interest rate.

Fixed term: economists already anticipated rate hike

Since the INDEC published last Tuesday the official data higher than expected by the Government for the prices of the economy, from different consultancies they had already warned iProfesional that the BCRA had no other alternative than to increase the interest rate of reference.

“In view of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), something had to raise the rate, especially since core inflation rose a lot, since it is 7.7%“, he said to this medium at the beginning of the week Maria Castiglioni Cotter, economist and director of C&T Asesores.

Also Fernando Baer, An economist from the consultancy Quantum, estimated that on Thursday the Central Bank was going to decide “to raise the rate for fixed terms by between 250 and 400 basic points, since core inflation at 7.7% is very high.” In fact, finally the rise was 300 basis points.