Flee anywhere or escape with alcohol and drugs

Havana.- In the central Red Square of the Havana neighborhood of La Víbora, the hit “Abakuá”, by the urban genre performer Chocolate MC, is heard at full volume on a portable speaker. To the beat of the music, a group of teenagers dance on the sidewalk while passing a plastic bottle of cheap rum between them.

On the corner, on Carmen Street, half a dozen homeless people set up a traveling timbiriche selling clothing and merchandise collected from landfills and garbage cans. The yellowish skin, emaciated arms and swollen faces reveal that they are alcoholics or are hooked on the drug in fashion among the poorest in Cuba: ‘el chemist’, a substance that supposedly mixes marijuana with powerful psychotropics.

“It is very cheap, according to existing prices in the country. It costs 200 pesos, although now, due to the operations that the police have been carrying out in Havana for two weeks, it has gone up and is sold between 250 and 300 pesos. For sure, no one knows what it contains. A little weed (marijuana) with medications prescribed for people with psychiatric treatments. People don’t know where it came from. They say that those who make it are chemistry graduates and know the effects of psychotropic drugs. Similar to the professor from the series Breaking Bad. I do not know if it’s true. Either way, ‘the chemical’ is the bomb. It gives a short but wild ‘fly’ (effect),” details a regular user of the drug.

nothing works

Aramís, a young man who is not yet 30 years old and has already been admitted to a detoxification clinic twice, affirms that ‘the chemical’ “is a total pain in the ass. Since I was 16 years old I have been hooked on drugs and alcohol. Marijuana gives you a feeling of satisfaction and alcohol hypnotizes me. Cuba is a madhouse, nothing works, if you can’t emigrate the best thing is to be ‘volao’ (under the influence of substances) 24 hours a day.”

“There are drugs that give more pleasure, but they are very expensive. Like EPO or powder (cocaine), a gram can cost almost $100. The ‘cambolo’, also known as ‘the stone’, is not recommended. It costs 1,000 or 1,200 pesos and the ‘fly’ never reaches you. With ‘the chemical’ the flight is short, you feel like Superman. Marijuana is a wild card, like beer, it shouldn’t even be recognized as a drug, it makes you full and happy. But a ‘prajo’ (cigarette) costs between 1,200 and 2,000 pesos,” explains Aramís, for whom drinking homemade rum is like drinking water.

“The day I don’t have a drink I feel like my brain is breaking. If I ever leave Cuba I might moderate my drug and alcohol consumption. Or leave it. But in this country it is impossible to live healthily. When I get home there is no food, the family fighting over anything and when you turn on the television you merge with that humpbacked tooth of the government. I’ve been admitted twice and I’ve lost count of the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings I’ve been to. In the end I always return to vice,” he confesses.

Yosmel, 59 years old, was once the prototype of the ‘new man’ that Fidel Castro and Ernesto Guevara idealized: a true killing machine, who hated Yankee imperialism and his priority was the class struggle. “My parents were military. As a child, instead of watching Disney cartoons, he watched Elpidio Valdés and Russian dolls. I was raised to be a guard. I was in the Camilitos (Camilo Cienfuegos vocational school) and then in a higher school of the MININT (Ministry of the Interior). I reached the rank of lieutenant. I participated in missions in Angola and Nicaragua. Over time I began to disillusion myself. “My children emigrated and if it weren’t for the fact that I spend twelve hours struggling for a peso behind a helm (private taxi), my parents would be destitute.”

useful fools

Yosmel considers that Fidel made the revolution for him and his group. “The rest of us Cubans are useful fools, decorative figures,” says Yosmel, while waiting in line at a gas station: starting March 1, the authorities will begin to apply new prices, with a 500% increase in the sale of gasoline and diesel. In 26 service centers that will be opened throughout the island, fuel will be sold exclusively in foreign currency. For Yosmel, these measures are nonsense and will have a high political and social cost.

“When they were announced in February, the price of taxis increased from 100 to 200 pesos. And in the longer distances, to Santiago de las Vegas, on the outskirts of Havana or Guanabo, the eastern beach area of ​​the Capital , at 300 and 400 pesos. In a country where public transportation does not operate at reasonable prices, it is very stupid to think that the private sector will be able to satisfy the tremendous demand that exists. Nowhere in the world is the taxi the means of transportation for “The rise in fuel prices will trigger inflation,” he predicts. And he predicts that, by summer, if the inflationary spiral continues, “the dollar will reach 400 pesos and the price of food will rise by 50 or 60 percent.” There could be a famine like in North Korea,” says Yosmel.

Rosario, retired, is overwhelmed by stress. “You open the refrigerator and you have nothing to eat, only bottles of water. My grandchildren are always hungry and their parents can’t buy them even a chupa-chupa (candy). We Cubans are on the verge of madness and these people (the regime “) telling lies on television. There are no medications, the hospitals are disgusting, corruption is unstoppable and the people are in great need. But fear has a limit. There will come a time when people will say: we are tired of so many abuses.” .

Joke of bad taste – Disagreeable joke

Silvio, a resident of the province of Holguín, more than 800 kilometers northeast of Havana, says that, for two months, the blackouts in his town have been eight, ten and twelve hours a day. “And no one explains to you when the problem is going to be solved. We are at the end of February and they have only sold four of the seven pounds of rice in the book. It is a contradiction. There is no fuel, however, they squander what they have In meetings and visits by Díaz-Canel to the provinces, instead of sending in one go the misery that they give you in the notebook, seven pounds of rice, five of sugar and ten ounces of beans, they distribute it to you at intervals, spending more oil “This government is a joke in bad taste.”

On Thursday, February 21, upon leaving the United States embassy, ​​Nuria, a housewife, sat in a private pizzeria and before reading the letter and placing the order, she began to cry. Some people approached her, thinking that she was unwell or had had a problem. Between sobs she said: “They approved my family reunification visa.” Those present began to applaud. “You should have a party. “Eight million Cubans would like to have your luck,” an employee told him. The thing is that right now the priority of many in Cuba is to flee anywhere.