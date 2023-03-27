Flexispot BH4: Swivel stool as a back-friendly alternative to a chair

The Flexispot BH4 is a swivel and work stool for height-adjustable tables. The base plate weighs 5 kilograms and is covered with a non-slip top. The swivel stool can be rotated 360° and allows more flexible movement when working at the desk. The seat is covered with polyurethane soft foam. The breathable fabric feels comfortable even during longer work sessions. The seat can be raised or retracted using three handles on the underside. To change the position, it is enough to operate one of the three handles. The seat height can be 62 to 82 centimeters. The height of the stool can be steplessly adjusted using the gas spring. Flexispot specifies the maximum load as 150 kilos. Although the BH4 is mainly used at the desk of our colleague Timm Mohn, it can also be used as a kitchen stool or something similar.





Similar to the Flexispot Q8 table, the stool can be set up in just a few simple steps. The BH4 can then be carried comfortably and therefore used in different rooms. When you sit down on the swivel stool for the first time, you immediately notice how much your posture changes during desk work: the chair automatically leads to a straight posture. The omission of armrests takes away the ability to bend forward and lean toward the screen. Before the chair is used for a longer period of time, you should try out the optimal seat height and adjust the chair for yourself. The Flexispot BH4 does not become uncomfortable even during longer phases on the PC. As the name “swivel chair” already suggests, the Flexispot BH4 can rotate around its own axis. The test shows that you always keep a stable posture on the chair. However, if you shift your weight, the BH4 reacts immediately to the change in posture. What may initially sound like a distraction in the workplace can quickly prove to be a new freedom of movement.

Movement is good

You are always in motion on the swivel chair: be it circular movements or occasional shifts of the body, e.g. to the left or right. The movement effort stimulates not only the muscles but also the brain. In the best case, the increased amount of movement leads to a less stiff back. The Flexispot BH4 is not intended to replace an office chair. It also represents an alternative to conventional sitting. In everyday office life, the BH4 should be used again and again, but then switched back to a normal office chair. If you use an electric standing desk, the sitting routine can be further relaxed with standing units.

The Flexispot BH4 makes it possible to turn around while working, to swing a little and to keep the sitting or standing position variable. With a little more movement in everyday life, the desk work should be loosened up. Adjusting the chair optimally can positively counteract intervertebral disc and back problems. Movements on and with the chair enable increased blood circulation in the legs. In everyday life, the stool still has a firm footing. This is the case while the BH4 is being used, but also when it is unused in front of the table. If you touch the chair while passing, for example, it won’t fall over. The Flexispot BH4 is available in black, red and grey. It is available from the manufacturer for 159.99 euros available.

