Flight Simulator: Microsoft roadmap gives an outlook on new updates

The developers of Flight Simulator can apparently keep to the schedule and plan to release Sim Update 12 (SU12) on March 21, 2023. Not only for PC gamers, but above all for hobby pilots on the Xbox Series X|S the upcoming update is interesting. Microsoft is bringing the WebAssembly Standard (WASM) to consoles, giving Xbox players a wider choice of third-party aircraft in the future.



Antonov aircraft, new updates and wish lists

Sim Update 12 also includes the integration of the new “Famous Flyer V” – the Antonov AN-2. After the legendary Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the biplane is the second aircraft from the Ukrainian manufacturer to be available in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Appropriately, the Redmond company announces that they will also offer the AN-225 with the SU12 release for Xbox players.

A look at the current roadmap also shows that the developers will start the release of their spring and summer schedule at the beginning of April and that World Update 13 (WU13) will be released by the end of April. The destination is not yet known. Most recently, World Update 12 (WU12) went to New Zealand in February.

In addition, the developers seem to be trying to work off the official wish list of Flight Simulator players within upcoming sim updates. Among other things, work has begun on a replay function and seasonal events, a multiplayer mode with a split cockpit is on the agenda and a world update for Brazil has already been approved. The same applies to the integration of the Northern Lights / Polar Lights and the promise to prioritize fixing problems or bugs reported by the community.

If you want to get an idea for yourself, Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available as a single purchase for Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S and as part of the PC and Xbox Game Pass.



