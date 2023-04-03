Flights France – Algeria: ASL Airlines launches new promotions for summer 2023

For the summer of 2023, the French company ASL Airlines plans to strengthen its air program to Algeria. Indeed, this is what she announced previously. And this, thanks to the opening of new airlines to the national territory.

Several novelties count in its summer program. Namely the line, Constantine – Basel Mulhouse and Oran – Perpignan. Question tariffs, ASL Airlines has a habit of surprising its customers with its promotional offers, it is the case of certain flights posted on its site of reservation.

| READ ALSO: Air Algérie: disruption of flights from London

ASL Airlines: Mulhouse – Constantine from 75 euros

On its booking site, the French company is already displaying promotions for the summer of 2023. This is the case for flights scheduled from Mulhouse airport to Constantine airport. Indeed, on this line, ASL Airlines offers its tickets from 75 euros one way.

This rate applies for flights scheduled for the month of May. In particular, those scheduled between May 19 and June 2, 2023. This air carrier also displays tickets at the price of 85 euros, for a one-way ticket in economy class. In particular, dated May 12 and June 9, 2023.

For the same period, ASL Airlines is selling other tickets at the price of 100 euros, for people who failed to take advantage of previous prizes.

What about other airlines?

From Oran, ASL Airlines serves two French airports. These include those of Lille and Perpignan. On La ligne Oran Lille, it sells its tickets from 51 euros. To take advantage of this rate, you must book your flight for April 18. For the month of June 2023, it plans to launch a new promotion offering these same tickets at the price of 75 euros.

In addition, with regard to the Oran Perpignan route, ASL Airlines offers these customers to book their flights, one-way, from 63 eurobut also at the price of 73 eurosduring the month of June 2023.

| ON THE SAME TOPIC :

>> France – Algeria flights: ASL Airlines opens sales for summer 2023

>> Traveling to Algeria: ASL Airlines resumes its Oran – Perpignan line