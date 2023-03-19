Flights to Algeria: Air France strengthens its summer 2023 program

Competition is in full swing on the France – Algeria network. Indeed, the various airlines serving the national territory are multiplying their offers to attract Algerian travelers. Between promotional rates and increased flights, members of the diaspora have a choice for this summer.

In this wake, Air France has just unveiled its program for the summer season, in which it unveils some new features for its flights to destinations in Algeria. Among his latest, the seasonal line Nice – Algerwhich will be served, at the rate of three flights per week, by its subsidiary Hop!.

Air France announces the reinforcement of its flights to Algeria

In a press release made public on its official website, Air France announces the strengthening of its air program to Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. Are affected by this reinforcement, the routes departing from the airports of Nice, Paris, Marseille and Toulouse.

Indeed, since Toulouse airportthe French airline plans to provide one direct flight per week to that of Houari Boumedienne. But that’s not all. Air France also plans to serve Oran airport at the same rate as the previous airline, i.e. one direct connection per week. These first direct flights will begin from May 2023.

In terms of prices, Air France is currently offering a few promotions allowing Algerian travelers to reach Algeria, to spend the holy month there, at attractive prices. For the summer of 2023, it is selling its tickets between Toulouse and Algiers from 108 euros, the one-way price. Plane tickets from Toulouse airport to Oran airport are displayed from 62 euros for a one-way trip.

