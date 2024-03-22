Flood and wind warning for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood and wind alert in South Florida this Friday that will remain active until Saturday night.

The deterioration of weather conditions will especially affect Miami-Dade, Broward, mainland Monroe and Palm Beach counties, reported Local 10. This Friday, persistent rains have been reported in these areas.

Three to six inches of rain is expected to fall through Saturday night, with the consequent flooding of rivers, streams, creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone places, the report details.

The heavy rainfall is due to a low pressure system in Florida that could cause severe weather for Miami-Dade, Monroe and parts of Broward and Collier.

The NWS added that this Friday there will be severe wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour (mph), hail and even an isolated tornado could be reported.

Stronger gusts are likely to occur with any storm to the severe level (60 mph).

A gale warning has been issued for Atlantic waters on Friday night, and the previous wind warning and flood warning remain in effect, the news outlet said.

However, a latest report indicates that in the afternoon you will still be able to see some rays of sun, as the weather conditions have improved slightly.

Sunday is expected to be drier with lower humidity, according to the NWS.