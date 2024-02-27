Flooding reported due to broken water pipe in Miami Lakes

A water main break in the town of Miami Lakes in Florida has caused flooding and damage to cars.

“Miami Dade Police and Firefighters are working on a water break in Miami Lakes… where several vehicles appear to be damaged,” they reported from the account in Instagram of onlyindade.

In the video shared, some parts of the town are seen flooded and even a car appears damaged, presumably by falling into a hole in the street.

“Look how all this is,” a voice is heard saying in the video.

In the comments, people showed their astonishment at the fact and even others expressed their concern.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get off work,” wrote one user.

“Putting Miami Lakes,” another person said.

An Internet user added that she lives opposite where the flood occurs. “The helicopters are going crazy. Nobody takes 67 ave,” she commented.

Last November, there were severe flooding and destruction in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.caused by the intense rains and bad weather that affected southern Florida.