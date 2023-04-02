Floods in Franconia: Continuous rain causes flooding – a warning is issued here

Persistent rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Franconia. Several rivers and streams burst their banks on Sunday (April 2, 2023), according to data from the Bavarian State Office for

Environment based in Augsburg.

For example, at the Aisch in the district of Erlangen-Höchstadt Reached notification level 2. Pictures from Höchstadt show that the Aischwiesen are flooded extensively. At the White Main in the district of Kulmbach notification level 2 was also reached.

Floods in Franconia: Floods are warned here

The Itz in the district of Coburg was also at reporting level 3 on Sunday. If this is reached, there is therefore Danger of flooding for built-up areas. According to the flood control center on Sunday there were both for the District of Coburg as well as the district of Bamberg a corresponding warning.





In general, there was a flood warning for large parts of northern Bavaria. Even smaller bodies of water without a warning level could overflow their banks, it said. In the course of Sunday, however, the rainfall in northern Bavaria should decrease. The German weather service even expected loosening in some areas. The rain should increasingly shift to the areas south of the Danube. You can read here what the weather will be like in Franconia next week.

with material from the dpa