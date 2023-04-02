Florent Pagny opens up about the “difficult to bear” side effects of his cancer treatment

Florent Pagny talks about several chapters of his life in his autobiography Pagny by Florent, dont the JDD reveals some excerpts this April 2. The singer confides in particular on the side effects of his treatment against cancer.
A little over a year ago, Florent Pagny announced to his fans that he had lung cancer. A fight against the disease that is far from over. In his autobiography Pagny by Florent, co-written with the writer Emmanuelle Cosso, the singer opens up without taboo about his beginnings, his career, his private life, his past problems with the taxman and his fight against lung cancer. a few days before the publication of the book, The Sunday Journal reveals a few excerpts, from which he returns in particular to the day he learned of his vital prognosis behind the scenes of The Voice and also discusses the side effects of his treatment for the disease.
“It’s very boring, but not insurmountable”
In his autobiography, Florent Pagny reveals how the side effects of his treatment were “hard to bear” daily. “I was feeling the side effects of the therapies, the chemo every twenty-one days and the radiotherapy whose rays I suffered every afternoon between chemo sessions. It is true that the side effects were hard to bear, non-stop nausea, and your esophagus becoming so sensitive that you hurt along the path of every food. It’s very boring, let’s say it, but not insurmountable“, he says in the pages of his book to be published in a few days. And to add: “And in the end, if these effects were very present for ten, twelve days after the session, the rest of the time it was fine. Let’s say there are about a week without side effects before going for a ride. Not to mention feeling them made me think I was fighting and healing“.
“I was lucky that the protocol worked“
The singer’s efforts finally paid off since after the final of The Voice, won by the young Nour, he had his last chemotherapy session. “The ‘pet-scan’ that followed was very favourable. No trace of the tumor. I was lucky that the protocol worked. There was no plan B“, he says again in the pages of Pagny by Florent.
