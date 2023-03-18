Florida and Texas van over anti-immigrant laws

El Paso, US.- Ruled by tough-talking Republicans weighing their presidential bids, Texas and Florida grapple with a particularly tough law on border security as the Republican Party tests the federal government’s authority over immigration.

The measures in the two state legislatures controlled by the Republican Party come against a backdrop of polarization in the federal Congress that reduces the chances that a national immigration law will be approved, as President Joe Biden tries to reduce the crossing of migrants in the border and discusses his own candidacy for re-election.

The Republican proposals in Texas build on Governor Greg Abbott’s $4 billion Operation Lone Star, which includes building more barriers along the US-Mexico border and moving migrants to cities run by Democrats, including Washington, DC, and New York. Abbott’s aides confirm that he is considering a run for President.

Operation Lone Star has added more agents along the Texas-Mexico border to stop migrants trespassing on private property.

Now, Texas legislators have proposed creating a new Border Police that deputies ordinary citizens, in addition to making it a state crime to enter the state without legal authorization, with penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

“Texas is taking historic steps to secure the border and prevent guns, drugs, and cartels from assaulting our state,” Abbott said in a tweet this week. “While Biden abandons his constitutional duty, Texas continues to take responsibility for him.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered Donald Trump’s strongest potential Republican challenger so far in next year’s presidential primaries, has proposed making human smuggling in the state a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Hospitals would be required to collect data on the immigration status of patients, and people in the United States without legal authorization would be denied identification issued by the state government.

“Texas and Florida are places with politically ambitious governors who hope to use immigrants to advance their agendas,” said attorney Tanya Broder of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), which promotes immigrant rights. .

Despite the hardline rhetoric, Broder said that progress on migrant rights has quietly been made in recent years.

The state-level organization has improved migrants’ access to health care, higher education, professional licenses and driver’s licenses, according to a recent study co-authored by Broder.

The study revealed that Colorado became the first state to enact an alternative to unemployment insurance for excluded workers.

Arizona voters approved last year to cover state university tuition for all students who attended high school in the state, regardless of immigration status.

Abbott and DeSantis blame Biden for the huge increase in illegal crossings into the United States last year. But a drop this year in the number of unauthorized crossings could throw cold water on the GOP’s attacks on Biden’s handling of border affairs.

The sharp drop along the southwest border followed the Biden government’s announcement of stricter immigration measures.

The US Border Patrol said it found migrants trying to cross the border 128,877 times in February between legal entry crossings, the lowest monthly number since February 2021.

Agents stopped migrants more than 2.5 million times at the southern border in 2022, including more than 250,000 in December, the highest number on record.

“Florida will not turn a blind eye to the dangers of the Biden border crisis,” DeSantis said in a tweet last month when announcing the Florida law.

“We are proposing additional measures to protect Floridians from these reckless federal policies, including mandatory electronic verification and a ban on local government issuing identification cards to illegal aliens.”

While authorities in Texas and Florida hype their enforcement efforts at the border, no major immigration legislation has emerged this year in Arizona, where some of the toughest laws in the country have been crafted targeting the migrants.

Arizona’s “show me your papers” law, passed in 2010, required law enforcement officials to determine the immigration status of a person stopped or arrested if they suspected the person might be in the United States without legal authorization, a practice that critics said encouraged police actions for racial profiling. The courts eventually struck down several of the provisions of the law.

Arizona Republican lawmakers are facing off against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who this year vetoed a GOP-backed budget and a bill that prohibits teaching children in public schools what its authors describe as “critical race theory.” “.

New Mexico, which also shares a border with Mexico, has continuously removed barriers for immigrants without legal status to access public benefits, student financial aid, and obtaining licenses for professions that require accreditation since 2021.

After taking office in 2019, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham withdrew most of the National Guard troops her Republican predecessor sent to the border, denouncing a “border scare-mongering hoax.”

New Mexico’s legislative house is also controlled by Democrats. However, lawmakers this week rejected a proposal to bar state and local government agencies from engaging with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain migrants seeking asylum.

In North Carolina, Republican lawmakers last month launched a new effort to require police chiefs to cooperate with federal immigration agents interested in picking up certain inmates believed to be in the United States illegally.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper twice vetoed earlier versions of the measure, but Republican majorities in the General Assembly have since increased. A similar attempt in Idaho has failed to make it through legislative submission so far.

Legislation related to migration in other states includes:

A failed Georgia bill that would cover in-state college tuition for migrant students who came to the United States as children and are protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) ).

Bills are advancing that would prohibit companies and some individuals from certain foreign countries from buying farmland within 40 kilometers of any military base.

A Colorado bill intended to allow migrants who came to the United States as children and are protected from deportation to own a firearm so they can become police officers.