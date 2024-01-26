Florida backs Texas on border security, Republican solidarity

MIAMI .- In response to the recent decision of the US Supreme Court that allows the Biden Administration to remove the barbed wire installed by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to stop the flow of migrants in the frontera Republican leaders of florida, led by Ron DeSantis, expressed their solidarity with the head of the Texan government.

The Biden Administration sued the state of Texas over Governor Abbott’s activation of the National Guard and Military Department, who installed razor wire along the border. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the federal government, allowing the removal of the cable in Texas.

Therefore, leaders of the Republican Party in Florida, with the Governor DeSantis to leadhave taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their solidarity with Texas, but also request stricter and more effective security measures in the border area.

DeSantis declared that the Sunshine State “will continue to assist Texas with personnel and assets,” while criticizing the Court’s decision for going against the Constitution.

He stated: “If the Constitution really left the states powerless to defend against an invasion, would not have been ratified in the first place, and Texas would never have joined the Union when it did. Texas maintains the law while Biden disobeys it. “In Florida we will continue to help Texas with personnel and assets.”

“Texas is right”

Representative Byron Donalds joined the endorsement. He said that “Governor Abbott is 1000% right. If Joe Biden doesn’t secure the border, the states will. God bless Texas!”

In turn, representative Anna Paulina Luna expressed: “I am with Texas. The federal government and Congress have no business interfering with the state of Texas. I will oppose any effort by ANY member of Congress to prevent states from protecting THEIR citizens. “Our founding fathers established a balance of power and I will make sure it is protected.”

Likewise, Rep. Mike Waltz posted that “states have the right to protect their citizens when the federal government refuses to do so. Florida stands with Texas.”

Controversial issue

This show of solidarity from Florida Republicans highlights the ongoing debate around border security and the role of states in addressing immigration challenges.

As the legal battle continues, The nation is watching closely to see how this issue will play out in the coming weeks..

In turn, Governor Abbott was emphatic in pointing out that “this is not over.”

In his opinion, “Texas barbed wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings that Biden encourages. “I will continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden administration from destroying our property.”