Florida cities, among the most dangerous for drivers

MIAMI.- Driving above the speed limit poses a risk to anyone on the road, including pedestrians, who are also increasingly at risk of becoming victims of fatal car accidents.

In USA , deaths from speeding have reached very high levels in recent years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 12,000 speed-related accidents were recorded in 2021. Which represents 29% of all traffic accident deaths.

The chances of a fatal traffic accident are higher in some places in the country than others. A recent website study Consumer Affairs determined which were the most dangerous cities in the country for drivers for speeding in 2023, qualifying several Florida cities on the list.

The team of experts calculated the death rate due to speeding in different cities in the country with populations of 100,000 inhabitants or more, taking into account factors such as aggressive driving, careless driving, driving in the wrong direction, failure to yield and make inappropriate turns.

They analyzed data from the US Department of Transportation on the number of fatal accidents, the number of deaths caused by poor driving, the number of deaths due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents in 2021.

Florida Cities on the List

According to the analysis, the city of Miami Gardens It ranks 24th on the list with a score of 37.9. which represents the amount 19 accidents per 100,000 people. In addition, around 29 fatal accidents occurred per 100,000 inhabitants.

The city had a score of 8.1 for speeding deaths and 3.6 for pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents.

While Fort Lauderdale It ranked 43rd. The city had 8 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Other Florida cities that earned a spot in the top 100 cities with the worst drivers were Hollywood at number 54 and Davie at number 55. Hollywood had about 15 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

Hialeah, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach y Miami, They also secured a position. Miami had 14 accidents per 100,000 people and Pompano Beach had 9 pedestrian deaths 9 per 100,000 people.

The five US cities with the worst drivers:

Memphis, Tennessee Baton Rouge, Louisiana Albuquerque, New Mexico Macon (Georgia) St. Louis, Missouri

Memphis, has the highest rate of fatal accidents caused by poor driving, with a score of 86.6, 5.6 times the national average. In total, 203 fatal accidents caused by poor driving occurred in the city.

Other cities in Tennessee rank in the top 60 for worst drivers: Knoxville at 12th, Clarksville at 17th, Chattanooga at 19th and Nashville at 59th.

Besides, Baton Rouge, had the highest rate of drunk driving deaths with a score of 18.8, just over 10 per 100,000. More than double the national average of 4.8.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque It was rated with a score of 50.8. In the town, 81 fatal accidents caused by poor driving and 133 deaths due to car accidents were recorded.

At the end of the list are:

Green Bay (Wisconsin) Cary, North Carolina Oxnard, California Bellevue, Washington McKinney, Texas

This study somehow highlights the need for greater awareness and safety measures on the always busy roads. It is also a reminder for drivers to use caution, obey traffic laws, and prioritize safe driving practices.

Source: With information from the ConsumerAffairs website