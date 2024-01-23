Florida city, among the best places to visit in 2024

MIAMI.- A town in the south of the Florida in Monroe County was recognized for el New York Times as one of the best destinations in the world on its annual list of “52 places to visit in 2024” .

Flamingo located in the heart of Everglades National Park is listed for its natural beauty as the only site in the Sunshine State that managed to position itself in the American newspaper’s listing, occupying position number 52.

The ranking, which was based on the selection of paradisiacal, fun and beautiful destinations around the world, is led by cities such as Paris, Singapore, Yamaguchi and New Zealand.

A jewel recognized for its natural beauty

This gem is recognized for its mangroves, seagrass beds, and cypress forests, and for being a central point for exploring the park, with amenities such as boat launch ramps and canoe and kayak routes.

In addition, it offers the opportunity to experience its beautiful constellations and the wildlife of the park, with animals such as crocodiles, manatees and a wide variety of birds.

What did the New York Times say?

The NYT newspaper highlighted in its publication that the majesty of the Everglades can be best appreciated at night, when the park is filled with constellations and wildlife. Although this had been impossible for nature lovers while camping outdoors, due to elements such as mosquitoes, since two hurricanes destroyed the park’s only hotel in 2005.

However, the recent reopening of the Flamingo Lodge in November 2023 after emerging from the devastation of the hurricanes was one of the reasons for this rating. The report details that with the reopening of the new lodge and a focus on sustainability, the site once again provided birdwatchers, amateur astronomers and fishermen with the convenience and opportunity to reconnect with the Flamingo outpost.

The Flamingo Lodge and Restaurant offers 24 stunning new accommodation rooms, along with an indoor-outdoor restaurant, surrounded by the Everglades, according to the Flamingo Adventures website.

Accommodations include staying in a houseboat, an eco-tent, or one of the area’s campgrounds.

The article also highlights the construction of a completely renovated visitor center and restaurant, designed to better resist sea level rise caused by climate change, which also add to the charm of the destination on the southern tip of mainland Florida, to less than two hours by car from Miami.

Other US cities that qualified

Other locations in the country were also part of the recommendations, among them Maui in Hawaii among the first places, which was ranked number five.

There are also Craters of the Moon in Idaho, Baltimore in Maryland, Kansas City in Missouri, Montgomery in Alabama, and Pasadena in California.

The Top 10 of the best places to visit in 2024:

The Path of Totality North America

Paris France

Yamaguchi, Japan

New Zealand by Train

Maui, Hawaii.

Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni, Arizona

Singapore

O’Higgins Chile

Ladakh India

Geneva, Switzerland

@Lydr05

Source: With information from the New York Times