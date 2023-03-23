Florida: DeSantis wants to extend controversial “don’t say gay” law to all schools

A controversial ban is causing a stir in Florida. The Republican governor of the US state is one of Donald Trump’s most dangerous rivals.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to extend the ban on teaching elementary school children about sexual orientation and gender identity to all ages. The corresponding initiative should be voted on in the state education council on April 19, several media reported on Wednesday. It should not be necessary for Parliament to approve the extension of the “Don’t say gay” rule.

DeSantis last year banned teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools. Should his initiative to expand this rule be successful, it must not be taught in the future up to the upper school.

“Disturbing and Dangerous Trend”

The move drew immediate criticism from both Washington and LGBTQ activists. “Let’s not be fooled. This is part of a worrying and dangerous trend we’re seeing across the country,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. For its part, the Equality Florida organization said: “That was the goal from the start: general censorship and the banning of books.” DeSantis wants to “feed his presidential ambitions” with his push against the LGBTQ community.