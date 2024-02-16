A Florida man who spent 37 years in prison for a crime he did not commit will receive $14 million in compensation.

Robert DuBoise59, was released in August 2020 thanks to DNA tests proving his innocence in the crime of the 19-year-old girl. Barbara Gramswhich occurred in Tampa in 1983.

Now this Florida city will pay him nine million dollars this year, another three million next year and two more in 2026.

Bit After being released from prison, DuBoise sued the city, the police officers who investigated the case and a forensic dentist who testified at his trial, claiming that his teeth matched a bite mark on the victim.

On Thursday, the Tampa City Council voted unanimously to grant him the $14 million. Its members pointed out that this money is the least the city could do for him, after almost four decades in prison.

Today, DuBoise works as a maintenance director at a country club and does repair work. With the money they give him he plans to buy a house.

“For me it means that it’s finally over. I’m glad I don’t have to spend more years of my life with this,” he said, in statements published by Telemundo.

“Money, houses, cars, none of that can give me back what I lost. I don’t feel bitter about anything. I don’t want to waste time with bitterness and consolation parties,” he stressed.

DuBoise was legally represented by the Chicago-based civil rights law firm Loevy&Loevy, a specialty that has handled numerous wrongful conviction cases across the country.

“The settlement is not only an acknowledgment of the harm Mr. DuBoise suffered, but also an opportunity for him to move forward with his life,” he said in a statement.

For his part, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw assured that in these four decades the training received by detectives has improved, in addition to technological advances allowing great progress to be made in investigations.

“We recognize the profound and lasting effects of this case, especially in Mr. DuBoise’s case almost four decades later,” he admitted.

DuBoise was initially sentenced to death for Grams’ crime. Later that penalty was changed to life imprisonment. In 2018, with the help of the organization Innocence Project, the Hillsborough County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to review the case.

DNA evidence that had been stored in a rape kit indicated that two other men were the perpetrators and that he was innocent. Amos Robinson and Abron Scott, who are serving life sentences for another murder, are awaiting trial in the Grams case.

In August 1983, Barbara Grams was sexually assaulted and beaten to death while returning home from her job at a Tampa restaurant.

DuBoise, who did not know her but frequented the area where her body was found, ended up in prison mainly because of a bite mark on the victim’s face that was supposedly his, and that was obtained with a defective beeswax mold. .

DuBoise’s lawsuit against dentist Richard Souviron stated that beeswax is not an accepted method of identifying tooth marks in murder cases and that it was used “only because another Tampa Police Department officer ran a honey business.” “.

In the claim process, Souviron himself stated that he no longer believes that bite marks can be directly linked to a person.

In its lawsuit against the four police officers, whom DuBoise accused of conspiring with jailhouse informants to falsely implicate him, the city of Tampa denied that they were guilty of intentional misconduct.