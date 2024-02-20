Florida puts the spotlight on the misuse of Artificial Intelligence

MIAMI .- As the artificial intelligence continues to evolve, legislators across the country, including the florida, are seeking to regulate this cutting-edge technology through laws spacious. These legislations would provide a regulatory framework for those who use it both appropriately and inappropriately.

AI regulation proposals in Florida include a bill that seeks to restrict AI-generated ads in political advertising known as deepfakesand another measure that would make people civilly liable if they use AI to portray someone falsely.

Additionally, a third bill would establish a new state advisory council to study the development of artificial intelligencemake recommendations for reforms and explore safety issues.

In the educational field, school districts in some Florida counties are worried too due to inappropriate use of AI tools.

For example, the Sarasota County School Board, in western Florida, plans to consider two new policies at its meeting this Monday, February 20.

According to school district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy, one of the measures that will be discussed involves changes to the “academic honesty“, meaning that students cannot use AI as a substitute for their own work.

However, if the students use AI in some of their tasksthey must cite it as a source of information and the teacher will decide whether it is pertinent to allow it or not, according to the proposal.

Another proposal in Sarasota seeks to hold the school district harmless if any student, teacher or school employee in that county uses AI on their personal devices and has problems with their personal data.

National proposal to regulate Artificial Intelligence

These proposals in Florida go hand in hand with a measure presented in the federal Congress by the Republican representative of Miami María Elvira Salazar.

The legislation, titled “Prohibition of False Replicas and Unauthorized Duplications of Artificial Intelligence (AI Fraud Prohibition) Act”, seeks to prohibit the exploitation of images and voices generated by AI and punish violators with severe fines.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania.

In fall 2023, the Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks warned that an AI-generated representation of him had been used in an ad to give the impression that he was endorsing a dental plan.

In Florida, the image of Univision host Jorge Ramos has also been used to apparently promote some high-demand products.