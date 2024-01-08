Florida refuses to participate in the federal food aid program, why?

MIAMI .- Florida opted out of the Children’s Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer EBT) Program, a new form of food assistance federal that will offer preloaded cards to help low-income parents buy groceries mid-year.

Starting in the summer of 2024, families Eligible residents in states and territories participating in the program will receive $40 per month for each child in the household.

The deadline for states and territories to decide to participate in the program was January 1. Congress officially approved the program in December.

By not applying to participate in the program, Florida rejected more than 250 million dollars in nutritional aid, according to the Florida Policy Institute.

Florida explains its position

Mallory McManus, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Families, which administers SNAP benefits in the state, responded to the state’s decision to reject additional food assistance.

“We anticipate that our state’s comprehensive approach to serving children will continue to be successful this year without any additional federal programs that inherently always come with some federal conditions,” the spokeswoman wrote.

The state would have to provide a counterpart of 50% of administrative costs to participate in the federal initiative, which is equivalent to about $12 million a year.

McManus said the state already relies on a patchwork of government programs, such as SNAP and summer vacation spots, that have had “remarkable success” over the past decade.

It is estimated that the new federal nutrition program would have helped feed more than 2 million children in Florida.

Florida opted out of COVID-19 food benefit program which cost the state around 5 billion dollars. Also in 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis decided not to enroll in a food aid program for some 2 million children from low-income families that would have brought Florida $820 million.

The Summer EBT Program will provide healthy meals while there are no classes for the children who receive free or reduced-cost lunches during the school year. As of the end of December, 25 states, territories or tribes had registered.

The plan is administered by the US Department of Agriculture under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called ‘food stamps’.