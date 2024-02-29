Florida Senate approves bill defining anti-Semitism

TALLAHASSEE — He antisemitism would be defined in the legislation of Florida under a project of law that the Senate approved unanimously on Wednesday, after its sponsor warned that an increase in anti-Jewish acts will lead to extremism against other groups.

Florida is one of several states seeking to define anti-Semitism. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a similar bill last month.

“Outbreaks of anti-Semitism can be a harbinger of deep social problems and reflect that extremism and violence are eminent. It is dangerous and unacceptable,” declared Democratic Senator Lori Berman, sponsor of the bill. “When there is hateful behavior against anyone, it can quickly become a social endemic.”

The text of the bill was taken from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. It defines anti-Semitism as “a certain perception of Jews that can be expressed as hatred towards said individuals. “Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed against Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and their property, as well as against Jewish communal institutions and religious facilities.”

There has been a rise in anti-Semitic incidents since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October. Even before the war, Florida faced neo-Nazi protesters on freeway overpasses, anti-Semitic leaflets in neighborhoods and anti-Semitic projections on buildings, including the Jacksonville Jaguars’ football stadium.

“This bill is one method to combat anti-Semitism,” Berman said. “Defining it and codifying it is a clear statement that we will identify, confront and denounce anti-Semitism.”

He said the bill does not infringe on free speech rights and does not prevent people from criticizing Israel as they would any other country. But having it by law, will allow law enforcement to use it when pursuing hate crimes.

“What this bill will do is help educate and sensitize elected officials, judges, police, teachers, media and civil society about what constitutes anti-Semitism,” Berman said.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last month, but minor changes would have to be considered by the Senate before sending the measure to the governor. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said he will review the bill once he receives it.

The annual legislative session ends March 8.

Source: With information from AP