Foldable e-motorcycle should fit in the trunk of a car

Driving somewhere in the car, pulling a motorcycle out of the trunk and covering the “last mile” with it, that was the idea of the Honda Motocompo. The angular little motorcycle was introduced in 1981 and was known for its fun look and tiny dimensions fast to legend. Now dare Chinese company Felo to one New edition with electric motor.
Futuristic suitcase with wheels
The Felotoo M One looks like some kind of futuristic travel case. As a result, the mini motorcycle should continue to be dimensioned so that it can be easily transported. A handlebar and a seat can be folded out. With a weight of 37 kilograms it is lighter than the original Motocompo (45 kilograms).
100 km range
Instead of a 50 cc petrol engine, the Felotoo M One is powered by a 1000 watt electric motor. The 1 kWh-Battery should the vehicle have a range of 100 Kilometer lend – but only at an average speed of 25 km/h. The motocompo reached 50 km/h in the 1980s, although this depended heavily on the weight of the rider.
The equivalent of 2,670 euros
Due to the small size (116 x 56 x 86 cm) and speed, it is not entirely clear how the Felotoo M One should be classified. Is it an e-motorcycle, an e-bike or an e-scooter. Anyway, it’s an original product made in China and possibly Japan last quarter of 2023 to come onto the market. The price should Electrek sea converted 2.670 Euro be.