Foldable e-motorcycle should fit in the trunk of a car

Driving somewhere in the car, pulling a motorcycle out of the trunk and covering the “last mile” with it, that was the idea of ​​the Honda Motocompo. The angular little motorcycle was introduced in 1981 and was known for its fun look and tiny dimensions fast to legend. Now dare Chinese company Felo to one New edition with electric motor.

Futuristic suitcase with wheels

The Felotoo M One looks like some kind of futuristic travel case. As a result, the mini motorcycle should continue to be dimensioned so that it can be easily transported. A handlebar and a seat can be folded out. With a weight of 37 kilograms it is lighter than the original Motocompo (45 kilograms).