Foldable iPhone folds itself for protection

It’s still uncertain if Apple will ever have one foldable iPhone brings to market. Certainty that they are still working on a foldable smartphone in Cupertino, but brings new patent application. In it, Apple describes a technique with which foldable devices can be protect yourself can. If you drop such a smartphone, it would automatically fold the flexible screen so that it could impact is better protected.

protection mechanism explained In them patent applicationwho on the March 16th is dated and from Business Insider been spotted, the protective mechanism is described. It is not necessary for the display to close completely in the event of a crash, it says. The screen is already folding less than 180 degreesthis would mean protection for the display, because the device would no longer work straight to the screen can fall.