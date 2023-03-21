Foldable iPhone patent leaked and has an amazing feature to protect the screen from falls

He Foldable iPhone is an Apple device which is still in fantasy. Much has been said about him since 2016, but no one dares to confirm it. A document has recently been leaked that makes the myth begin to become reality.

It’s about the patent. Apple officially presented the official documents of his iPhone folding to secure your copyrights. Does that mean that they are going to manufacture and market it immediately? No. We have previously discussed how this process works.

For now, they only made sure they had the rights to their creation. From there until they begin to produce them, there is a long way to go.

However, with the features that leaked from Apple’s filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTOfor its acronym in English), there is an impressive device that would compete in the highest with the best in the market in this style.

Sensors against falls

Most surprising of all is that the foldable iPhone, if it is made, will come with sensors that make it close automatically during a fall. This is how it protects the home screen from a strong impact against the ground.

According to the portal TN The function is specifically based on a sensor called an accelerometer that detects when the cell phone slips out of hand.

“Even folding the screen to less than 180 degrees can provide some protection because the mobile device may hit the edges of the mobile device instead of the screen. It has techniques to protect the screen by detecting falls ”, Apple reviews in the patent.

The same website reports that the patent date was filed by Apple on March 16 of this year.