Foldable iPhone patent leaked and has an amazing feature to protect the screen from falls

Foldable iPhone patent leaked and has an amazing feature to protect the screen from falls

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 21, 2023

He Foldable iPhone is an Apple device which is still in fantasy. Much has been said about him since 2016, but no one dares to confirm it. A document has recently been leaked that makes the myth begin to become reality.

It’s about the patent. Apple officially presented the official documents of his iPhone folding to secure your copyrights. Does that mean that they are going to manufacture and market it immediately? No. We have previously discussed how this process works.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *