Follow the ninth Mexican example in the World Classic

Mexico City.- Mexico’s third place in the World Baseball Classic is the best international result so far for that team sport. However, before Mexico achieved this historic performance, it had already excelled with Olympic medals in other team disciplines.

The men’s Tri gold in London 2012 and the bronze in Tokyo 2020 are the most notorious results of a Mexican team sport.

But men’s basketball was the first specialty that brought an Olympic medal, with its bronze in Berlin 1936. In the women’s branch, softball is the most prominent with fourth place in the 2020 Japanese fair.

As for world championships, which in some disciplines such as basketball are called World Cups, the tricolor sport has not climbed to the podium so far in the elite category in any team sport, although it has had memorable performances, with women being the best representatives with fifth place in the 2016 Softball World Cup in Canada and fourth place in the Highlight test of artistic swimming at the Budapest 2022 World Swimming Championships.

In the last World Classic, the ninth Mexican improved the sixth place of 2006 and also made them forget the sixth and last place in Tokyo 2020, the Olympics to which they qualified for the first time.

The most outstanding Mexican team sports

in olympics

Sport Result Venue

Men’s soccer Gold in London 2012 and Bronze in Tokyo 2020

Men’s Basketball Bronze Berlin 1936

Softball 4 Tokyo 2020

Women’s volleyball 7 Mexico 1968

Artistic Swimming 8 Atlanta 1996

Women’s Soccer 8 Athens 2004

Men’s volleyball 10 Mexico 1968

At World Championships

Softball 5 Canada 2016

Artistic swimming 7 in free routine and 4 in the highlight Budapest 2022

Men’s Basketball 8 Uruguay 1967

Men’s Volleyball 10 Mexico 1974

Women’s volleyball 10 Mexico 1974