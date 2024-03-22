Fonseca, Santa Rosa and Chucho Valds come together in Collection of Memories

MIAMI.- The Colombian singer-songwriter Fonseca, winner of eight Latin Grammys, releases the single Collection of memories: a romantic bolero in collaboration with the teachers Gilberto Santa Rosa and Chucho Valds which is now available on all digital platforms.

In collection of memories The iconic voices of Fonseca and El Caballero De La Salsa come together masterfully in a moving bolero, nuanced by the piano accompaniment of Cuban composer and musical arranger Chucho Valds.

“Having Gilberto Santa Rosa and Chucho Valds accompanying me in collection of memories It is a giant honor and a very important moment in my career. “I would never have imagined when I wrote the song that I would have the luxury of sharing it with this pair of legends that I deeply admire and respect,” the Colombian artist said in a statement.

Dreams and promises

The new song is a romantic bolero that reflects on dreams and unfulfilled promises when the love of a couple ends, as part of the lyrics says: “…where is the life I had with you, where are the dreams, where is what we were…”

“This is a bolero of spite, of accepting the end of a love story, of reflecting on the mistakes made and of giving value and importance to the good memories that remained above the bad ones. Just as the title says, it is a collection of memories,” Fonseca added.

Directed by photographer Omar Cruz, the premiere is accompanied by a video clip recorded at the historic Criteria Studios. The audiovisual captures the performance of the three artists, with the sensitivity and elegance of what the song means.

collection of memories It is the third single from Fonseca’s next album. If you love me, along with Juan Luis Guerra and Latin Grammy winner, was the first single; the second was I sing to lifewhere the Colombian musician sings of memories, love, family and friends.

About Fonseca and collaborations

With topics like I’m sending you flowers, Arroyito, you are my dream, and others, Fonseca has toured Latin America, Europe, Asia and the United States with sold-out tours; while the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican musician Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Caballero De La Salsa, is one of the most important performers of the genre of romantic ballads and boleros; and Chucho Valdés is a legendary Cuban pianist, composer and arranger, founder of the group Irakere, which is one of the most recognized Latin jazz bands in Cuba and one of the most influential figures of modern Afro-Cuban Jazz.

Fonseca produced this song with Yadam González with whom he also produced If you love menext to Juanes.