Food expenditure in 2023: what is the monthly budget spent by Algerians? (Study)

The subject of food expenditure is at the heart of all debates in Algeria. Inflation, stop of imports, arrival of Ramadan, so many factors that weigh on the wallet of the Algerian consumer. But how much do we spend on average to fill our plates? A recent study has shown that Algeria is right in the middle of the ranking of Arab countries that spend the most on food each month.

The food expenses of the average Algerian household are close to 70,000 da in 2023

Even if it doesn’t seem like it, the Algerian consumer attaches great importance to his monthly food budget. A study conducted by the Arab media Elsharq Economy demonstrated that the Average Algerian household spends $491 Americans in food purchases every month. Which is approximately equivalent to 70,000 AD/month. A figure which, compared to the reality of salaries in Algeria, seems unbalanced. And yet these statistics come from an agency approved in the collection of data (Fitch Solution).

Algeria therefore comes to position itself at the 8th place in the ranking of the 15 Arab countries that spend the most on food in 2023. So we are To half way between big spenders (Kuwait: $1415, Emirates: $1299 and Qatar: $1227) and the countries that devote the least budget to food (Lebanon, Tunisia, Yemen).

Average food expenditure of Algerians: What does the National Statistics Office think?

You should know that theONS (Algerian institution) has published a study which corroborates these figures. According to the data provided, average Algerian households were already spending 59,700 DA per month in 2011. Per capita expenditure had reached 10,190 AD/month at the time.

In light of these figures, theONS had stated that 42% of total family budget was allocated to food purchases in the same year. The decline in purchasing power, the subsequent rise in prices, the phenomenon of speculation are all probable causes for this increase in the budget allocated to food expenditure.