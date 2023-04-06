Football: for the second time in a row, FC Nantes qualified for the Coupe de France final.

FC Nantes overcame Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday April 5 in the semi-final of the Coupe de France. The Canaries will face Annecy or Toulouse for their second consecutive final.

A lawn overgrown with happiness. Thousands of supporters commune with their players at the final whistle. The Canaries can exult, Nantes takes the direction of the Stade de France for the second year in a row after their title acquired in 2022. In an incandescent Beaujoire stadium, Anthony Lopes delays the deadline for the first time. When they return from the locker room, the Yellows put on the warm-up blue. It’s the middle Ludovic Blas which ends up capsizing Beaujoire with a high-class sequence at the hour of play.

Annecy or Toulouse for Nantes in the final

Despite a late awakening through the young Bradley Barcola, who stumbles on Alban Lafont, Olympique Lyonnais fails at the gates of the final. Antoine Kombouaré’s players will be set on their opponent on the evening of Thursday April 6, after the other semi-final between the surprising team from Annecy and Toulouse.