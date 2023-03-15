Football: recalled with Sweden at 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could break a longevity record

The AC Milan striker, summoned on Wednesday for the two matches of his selection, could become the oldest player to play a qualifying match for a European championship.

One more opportunity to leave a trace in the history of football. At 41 and more than five months old, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was called up for selection on Wednesday March 15 for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Belgium and Azerbaijan at the end of March. If he enters the field, next March 24 against the Red Devils or March 27 against the Azerbaijanithe former PSG striker would become the oldest player to play a qualifying match for a European championship.

The AC Milan player would then wipe out the legendary Italian goalkeeper, Dino Zoff, who played against Sweden on May 29, 1983, at 41 years, three months and a day. “Zlatan has made three fairly long substitutions with Milan lately and feels in decent form despite being out for a long timecoach Janne Andersson commented in the press release announcing the Swedish selection. In this context, I think he can bring something. Especially on the pitch, but also off it”.

Back from a serious injury

Away from the field for eight months due to a rupture of the cruciate ligaments in his right knee, the player returned to the lawns of Serie A on February 26. Before that, the native of Malmö had come out of a five-year international retirement in 2021, but had failed with his teammates to qualify for the Qatari World Cup, with elimination in the play-offs against Poland. Despite this failure, he had shown his wish to continue as long as possible in selection.

If Sweden qualified for the next Euro in Germany, and if “Zlatan” took part in a meeting, he would then become by far the oldest player to play in a European finals. The record is currently held by Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who played at Euro 2016 aged 40 years and 86 days, according to UEFA.