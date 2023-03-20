Football: Sarah Bouhaddi, withdrawn from Les Bleues since 2020, announces that she is again ready for the France team

In July 2020, the goalkeeper announced that she was taking a “break” from the French women’s football team, explaining that she “needed to breathe”.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi “pause” of the French women’s football team since 2020, announced Monday March 20 in an interview with France Bleu Paris that she is once again ready to return to the national team.

“I’ve always said that as long as I’m still playing football, I won’t refuse the France team.” Sarah Bouhaddi, PSG goalkeeper at France Bleu Paris

“We will see with the future coach if he wishes to discuss with me and have me in his team”adds Sarah Bouhaddi, 36, who has 149 caps with Les Bleues between 2004 and 2020. “Will come what will come”she finishes.

Coach Corinne Deacon was officially removed from the women’s selection on March 9 by the executive committee of the French Football Federation, in particular due to a “very important fracture with executive players”. In July 2020, the goalkeeper had announced to put in “pause” of the French women’s football team, explaining that they “need to breathe”. “I don’t know how long it will last but here is my wish today”she explained.